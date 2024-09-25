Interval Partners LP Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Interval Partners LP lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after purchasing an additional 70,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.03 and a 1-year high of $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

