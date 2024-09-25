Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

