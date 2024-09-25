Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

