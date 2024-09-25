Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.