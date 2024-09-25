Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2,372.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,699,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,518,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,165,000. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,020,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

