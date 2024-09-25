Profund Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.