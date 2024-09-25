Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 25.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Centene by 42.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,003 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 41.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Centene by 12.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 118,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

