ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.