Profund Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

