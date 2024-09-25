Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

