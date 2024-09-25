Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $551.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

