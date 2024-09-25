Traders Buy High Volume of Vertex Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,459 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 541% compared to the typical volume of 852 call options.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 130,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTNR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,436,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

