Jefferies Financial Group Raises Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $53.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.5 %

CHEF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $312,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

