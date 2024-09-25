Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Neoen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $41.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. Neoen has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

