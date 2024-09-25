Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Neoen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $41.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. Neoen has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $41.50.
About Neoen
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neoen
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.