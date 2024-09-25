Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 61.8% in September

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.8 %

Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.