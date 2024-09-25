Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 97,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,906. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
