Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 97,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,906. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

