Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,745 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 107.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,278,000 after purchasing an additional 579,759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

