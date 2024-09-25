Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,415,000. Oberndorf William E bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF stock opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.22 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,324,653. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

