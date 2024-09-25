Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $1.36 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Exact Sciences stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
