Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $1.36 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

