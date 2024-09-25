Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $1.23 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

