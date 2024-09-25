ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

