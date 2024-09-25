Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,292 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.1 %
AEO stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.44.
In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
