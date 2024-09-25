Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,292 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEO stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

