Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $923.60 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $945.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $828.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

