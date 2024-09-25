Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

