14,012 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

LNW opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

