Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Roblox by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,070.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,070.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,302,376. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

