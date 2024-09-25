CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 4.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CRH worth $29,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $93.07.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

