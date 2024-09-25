Albar Capital Ltd Has $30.86 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 197,523 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 4.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after acquiring an additional 976,592 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

