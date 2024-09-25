Alden Global Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Atlanta Braves makes up 1.1% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

