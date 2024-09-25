Albar Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 389,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,000. Carrier Global accounts for about 3.8% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

