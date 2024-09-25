31,290 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 94.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 988,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $196,807,000 after purchasing an additional 479,722 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.