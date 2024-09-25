Albar Capital Ltd Invests $4.16 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. BorgWarner accounts for about 0.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BWA opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $41.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

