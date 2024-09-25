Albar Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $411.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.65 and its 200-day moving average is $383.38. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

