AlTi Global Inc. Has $54.49 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Gold Trust worth $54,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 190,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.