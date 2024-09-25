iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 14.0% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $521,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 32,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

