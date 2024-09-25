LandWolf (SOL) One Day Volume Hits $414,239.45 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $17.02 million and $414,239.45 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00265990 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,840,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,840,419 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,840,429.635326. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00175235 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $548,497.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars.

