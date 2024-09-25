nVent Electric plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 76,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.