USDB (USDB) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, USDB has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $248.50 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00265990 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 248,125,347 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 252,809,395.88836965. The last known price of USDB is 1.00206992 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $12,174,558.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.