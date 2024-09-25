Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $94.14 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,097,709 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

