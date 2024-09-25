AlTi Global Inc. Acquires 21,456 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.5% of AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.