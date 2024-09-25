Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.99. 7,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,108. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90. 32.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
