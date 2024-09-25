Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.99. 7,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,108. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90. 32.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

