Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $286.11 million and $7.29 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,729.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00546690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00105311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00263077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00079876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

