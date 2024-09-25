Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.92 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.58 or 0.00030725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $122.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,729.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00546690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00105311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00263077 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00079876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,882,482 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.