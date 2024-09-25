Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 10% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $420.45 million and $6.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $24.01 or 0.00037670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013380 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

