Cookie (COOKIE) One Day Volume Hits $699,804.95

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $2.11 million and $699,804.95 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,263,515 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 83,966,509.20839645 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02348437 USD and is up 10.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $660,200.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

