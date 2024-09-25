BNB (BNB) Price Tops $598.14

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion and $1.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $598.14 or 0.00938562 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,341 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,373.03956947. The last known price of BNB is 602.16100352 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,845,615,564.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

