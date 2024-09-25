BNB (BNB) Price Tops $598.14

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion and $1.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $598.14 or 0.00938562 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,341 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,373.03956947. The last known price of BNB is 602.16100352 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,845,615,564.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.