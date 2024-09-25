Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 889.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BILL by 13.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BILL by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of BILL by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

