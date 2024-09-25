13,784 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

