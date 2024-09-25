67,488 Shares in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $10,352,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $413,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $100,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Junkoo Kim acquired 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $241,231.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 924,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,823.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $710,459.

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

