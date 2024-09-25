Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 7,336 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Onto Innovation by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 626.5% during the second quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.05. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

